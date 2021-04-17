South Dakota College Republicans elect new leadership for 2021-2022 April 17, 2021 @SoDakCampaigns Congratulations to the new South Dakota College Republican executive board on their selection this afternoon: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
2 thoughts on “South Dakota College Republicans elect new leadership for 2021-2022”
Good to see this group. Vanessa and Rachel have both been senate interns. We really appreciate their service. Hopefully they will inspire others talented South Dakota college students to get involved (I’m pretty sure other new officers were interns too, but don’t know the House ones as well)
Lee Schoenbeck, SD CR Pres , circa 1979!
Caleb Weiland related to Rick and Nic?