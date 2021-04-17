Mary Mowry, one of the anti-Thune candidates who has sprung forth from the closed “Primary John Thune in 2022” facebook group to run in the 2022 Republican Primary declared in a facebook forum this morning to the group that from what he could see “we are not a fringe group.”
Which was all well and good.. until people in the group watching his presentation started claiming that mass shootings were staged, with the candidate agreeing that they “sure could be.”
So much for anyone dispelling the notion that they’re not a fringe group.
7 thoughts on “Anti-Thune Candidate Mowry declares to Anti-Thune group that “We are not a fringe group” And then they demonstrate it.”
Someone running for office and their supporters .. are always anti-incumbent.
Anti Thune.
Anti Daschle.
Same/same.
Nothing to see here?
I’m curious about the platforms .. what is the platform?
If you’re going to go up against hugely wealthy John Thune:
Budget, Elections, and independence (Thune’s really tightly coupled with a particular turtle).
So, my question is .. who is Thune’s clone, and who do the Democrats want to run.
Because I guarantee you. I’m looking at platform. Not pony tails. Not checkered pasts, but the contract that the candidate wants to make with me and my friends, so that we can determine if there was a good faith effort to fulfill the contract.
Thune is not in touch wtih South Dakota voters at all.
He’s a political lone wolf in my view whose team’s terrible decisions hurt my family.
Me and a lot of other people.
Thune’s only strategic choice is to deny us another reasonable choice in the primary.
I also leave room for the possibility that he’ll tuck tail and cow to Trump for the endorsement.
Because if he’s not a Senator/Politician, what will John Thune do?
Become governor and bring-in something like EB5 for his globalist pals like the last guy?
Sincerely,
John
With a masters degree in business, his knowledge of railroads, telecommunications, ethanol, etc., he’d be fine. Fortunately for us that won’t be necessary.
I am now blocked from that site. Probably said something they didn’t agree with.
With 280,000 registered Republicans in the state, and maybe 2,000 actual South Dakotans in that FB group (the rest being out-of-staters, lurkers and political staff), they are the definition of fringe even without considering their crazy QAnon beliefs.
My support goes to a long time friend of South Dakota, Senator John Thune!
Mr. Mowry still hasn’t registered as a Republican (I looked) so he’s currently ineligible to run in the primary.
The GOP is full of fringe, so I wouldn’t take Thune’s reelection a guarantee in the primary. Ravnsborg did no wrong, there were major voting irregularities that cost Trump the elections, masks don’t work, and covid is a hoax (Lederman even got in on that one back in 2020) are mainstream views in the party. Furthermore, the fringiest wings of the party actually turn out to vote in primary elections.