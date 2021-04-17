Anti-Thune Candidate Mowry declares to Anti-Thune group that “We are not a fringe group” And then they demonstrate it.

Mary Mowry, one of the anti-Thune candidates who has sprung forth from the closed “Primary John Thune in 2022” facebook group to run in the 2022 Republican Primary declared in a facebook forum this morning to the group that from what he could see “we are not a fringe group.”

Which was all well and good.. until people in the group watching his presentation started claiming that mass shootings were staged, with the candidate agreeing that they “sure could be.”

So much for anyone dispelling the notion that they’re not a fringe group.