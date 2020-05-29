South Dakota Democrat Party Chairman Randy Seiler major donor for Theresa Stehly in City Council race

That’s an interesting connection between Theresa Stehly and the head of the State Democrat Party:

5 28 2020 Citizens for Stehly Campaign Finance Disclosure Report Theresa Stehly by Pat Powers on Scribd

If you glance down on the hastily scrawled campaign finance report submitted by Theresa Stehly in the Sioux Falls City Commission race, South Dakota Democrat party Chairman Randy Seiler has apparently cut Stehly a check from his law office account in the amount of $250 for her campaign, making the head of the State Democrat Party one her major donors.