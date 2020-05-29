Join AFP & Senator Thune at 2pm – Billions in Bailouts? A Talk with Senator John Thune, Tim Phillips, & Don Haggar on What’s Next From the U.S. Senate

Billions in Bailouts? A Talk with Senator John Thune, Tim Phillips, & Don Haggar on What’s Next From the U.S. Senate
SIOUX FALLS, SD – Americans for Prosperity South Dakota (AFP-SD) will host a virtual conversation with South Dakota Senior Senator and U.S. Senate Majority Whip John Thune—alongside AFP National President Tim Phillips and AFP-SD State Director Don Haggar—to discuss what South Dakotans can expect next from the U.S. Senate, an update on Speaker Pelosi’s recently passed proposal bailing out state and local governments, and what a better federal response might look like. This event is open to RSVPed media and will stream live on the Americans for Prosperity national and South Dakota Facebook pages.
Participants: Senate Majority Whip John Thune, AFP President Tim Phillips, & AFP-SD State Director Don Haggar
Date: TODAY, Friday, May 29, 2020
Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00PM CT
The event will be streamed on AFP’s Facebook page starting at 2:00PM CT.
Making Americans stockholders in USA Inc. is great. Direct payments to US citizens seems more efficacious and ethical than payments to corporations who jigger with their stocks and enrich the c-level. I like seeing the funding get down and dirty in the big pool of ideas .. the people growing the food, packing food, driving trucks, programming computers, installing IT, and many more occupations. On this issue, I think fiscal responsibility is fine, but also strategic investment in something other than multinational pharma and IT is also .. something I could respect.
Budgets are meaningless, with the help of the FED it is free money for everyone, except for those paying taxes. I never thought the lunacy of universal income would take off; both parties have embraced apparently.
We are so far down the rabbit hole, argue about how big the check will be and to whom vs the responsibility of citizens and governments in a free society.
Sad to see Sen Thune with AFP, l lost all respect for them this last session with the agenda they were pushing with the ACLU