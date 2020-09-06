I had more than one person sharing photos with me yesterday of the South Dakota State Democrat Party State Fair Booth.
Why was it so remarkable that they have to send me images? Because it was one of the saddest sights they’d ever seen:
At 10 AM it had not only not opened, but someone trolled them by sticking a Trump sign on the building.
By 11, it appears that Dan Ahlers was getting around to opening the booth, as he was still clutching the trump sign.
Several hours later, by 6pm, there was still a tremendous lull in the non-action, as there were few Democrats around to even stare at each other, wondering why no one really had any interest.
Stay tuned.
UPDATE..
According to a reader, they were shut down again when he went by at about 5:45 this afternoon. Please note this large crowd of people that they missed.
5 thoughts on “South Dakota Democrat State Fair Booth the loneliest place in South Dakota yesterday”
Just wait till November 4th. Democrats be crying in their beer.
Saturday afternoon I walked by and first there were two people, and then later 4. Funnier was the couple that posed in front of building. Guy had Trump flag held up with Dem building in background. Girlfriend took picture. Two guys in pic in Dem building just looked at them blank. No life there
Politics are just a game to people here, I take it, given how much stock you put into numbers over logic, much like the last special session of Brookings City Council.
For young Mr. Ahlers, this was probably a great deal of excitement.
Politics is just a means to an end for Democrats; it is not a means for people to govern themselves, it is a means for a select group of megalomaniacs to tell the rest of us how to live and what to think and how to blame others for what we feel is wrong with our lives.