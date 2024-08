Yesterday, South Dakota Democrats filed 2 more replacements for positions that had been vacated on the ballot:

Dennis Solberg filled the District 5 State Senate position vacated by Russell Ronke, and Fedora Sutton-Butler filed for one of the two District 7 House races that had been vacated by Democrats. That makes 15 of 35 Senate seats that Democrats have a candidate for, and 31 of 70 House seats.

And a good reminder. You’re guaranteed to lose the seats you don’t run a candidate for.