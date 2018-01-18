State Rep. Mike Diedrich back legislating for Rapid City.

After an absence of 24 years, State Representative Michael Diedrich is back in the state house representing Rapid City, after being appointed by Governor Daugaard.
Diedrich was appointed to fill the term of office for Representative Craig Tieszen who drowned while out of county, while attempting to save the life of his brother-in-law.
A great pick.
Welcome back Mike! Glad to see you are back, but wish it would have been under different circumstances because of Craig’s death.
Thank you again for serving.