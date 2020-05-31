Statement from Mayor TenHaken on planned protest for today Posted on May 31, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 2 Comments ↓ <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
“If you get violent, we’ll blow your mind with our 5G.”
FWIW, our entire situation now is like a camel .. a horse designed by committee.
When we started persecuting the talented and insightful as “crazy”, it started a ball of societal design twine that will take a long, long time to unwind.
A core first principle must be The USA (human freedom in principle) first; liberty.
Nice comment from the Mayor .. now, we’re all waiting to see how far into SD this cultural “issue” has festered.
https://plainstribune.com/podcast/?service=podcast.PodCastDetail&streamId=6c8b6407c63e6dd41c9dbaec619be459