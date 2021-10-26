Taffy for Congress and Dusty for Congress release photos of their crews for the Hobo Day parade, and Mark Mowry selling guitar pedals to fund his campaign.

Both the Dusty Johnson and Taffy Howard Congressional campaigns have released photos of their volunteer parade crews from this last weekend’s Hobo Day Parade at South Dakota State University, and you can tell from the snapshots they’re posting that there’s a bit of disparity:

I think Taffy has some ground to make up.

And while Mark Mowry wasn’t at the parade, it does appears that he’s selling his guitar equipment to help fund his campaign plan. Which apparently involves another guitar:

Maybe he’ll be doing a campaign speech with a wah-wah pedal.

Now, that might at least be interesting, because it’s been a borefest to date.