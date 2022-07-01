Telemedicine Abortion Ban Becomes Law; Gov. Noem Repeals Executive Order

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Friday, July 1, HB 1318, which bans telemedicine abortions in South Dakota, becomes law. In preparation for the law taking effect, Governor Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2022-08, which repeals her previous executive order on the subject.

“South Dakota is focused on helping moms who may be facing a crisis pregnancy situation. Those moms should know that telemedicine abortions are not safe for their health – they are four times more likely to cause the woman getting the abortion to end up in the emergency room,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “This law will have no effect on treatment for miscarriages, but doctors who knowingly break the law and prescribe these medications to end a human life will be prosecuted.”

Following the United States Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, South Dakota’s trigger law made all abortions illegal in South Dakota.

Research demonstrates that chemical abortions are four times as likely to cause the woman receiving the abortion to end up in the emergency room following the procedure.

Executive Order 2022-08 repeals Executive Order 2021-12, which banned telemedicine abortions in South Dakota.

