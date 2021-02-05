South Dakota Republicans gathered today in Pierre for SDGOP Day at the Capitol, and here’s the ‘official’ photo. (Apparently I was the one with a camera, so I was nominated to take it).
One thought on “The Official SDGOP Day at the Capitol photo”
Based on the number of masks and the social distancing, the vaccinations must have worked??