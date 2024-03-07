Thinking about the 2024 election? There’s time and opportunity to advertise on SDWC!

I want to thank The South Dakota Academy of Opthalmology and the South Dakota Optometric Society for their support and advertising while competing on House Bill 1099 during the legislative session. As the legislative session comes to a close, once again we find ourselves with advertising space on Dakotawarcollege available for groups and individuals to promote their messages to opinion leaders in South Dakota as we move into the the 2024 campaign season.

Interested in advertising? Have a ballot measure, cause, candidate or campaign related business? There are limited advertising opportunities left for reaching South Dakota’s opinion leaders. Advertising on the Dakotwarcollege.com website is based on a first come, first serve basis for available positions. As of this writing, we have several spots open now, including the #2 and #3 spots on the right, along with spots on the left, including the #1 spot on the left which will open up shortly. Monthly spots are available, and I do provide discounts for longer ad commitments. Information on ad prices, ad positions, and ad commitments may be directed to the webmaster by clicking here.

Please take a moment to visit our advertisers such as the fine folks at Summit Carbon Solutions supporting the ethanol and biofuel industries in South Dakota. America’s Governor, and South Dakota’s chief executive Governor Kristi Noem, soon to be #1 in the US Senate and our friend South Dakota Senator John Thune, our undisputed and undefeated Congressman Dusty Johnson, and the equally undefeated Republican United States Senator Mike Rounds. Our friends at South Dakota Ag Alliance are also here to fight for landowner rights and common sense ag development.

Please also support SDGOP Chairman John Wiik and the South Dakota Republican Party’s leadership team, as they move into the election season. Chairman Wiik has a challenging job, and as we know all too well, it’s not an easy one to try to recruit candidates and win elections when you’re fighting those from without and those from within. Of course, at Dakota Campaign Store, down on the right, you’ll find me already busy in 2024 with yard signs, postcards, and all the things a professional campaign needs to make an impression.

Thank you to our advertisers for your support, and please reach out if you’d like to join them!