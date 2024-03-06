Dear SDGOP Central Committee.. So are you going to un-ban me, or kick those guys off the island too?

Made note of something interesting today. Recalling the “ban” by the Republican State Central Committee imposed on the State GOP from doing business with me or hiring me to help candidates as they have the last several elections, because some consider me a petulant blogger, etc, as a result of my pointing out stupid, or in their words making attacks on some Republican politicians.. this posting by the Butte County GOP today didn’t escape my attention:

So, what I do as a private citizen (not holding GOP position or office) and criticizing Republican officeholders is bad enough for them to declare a ban on me. But as the Butte County Republican organization takes to social media and is attacking the House Majority Leader, the Senate Majority Leader, and two Senators, with several of them also serving on the State GOP Exec Board and/or the State GOP Central Committee.. is that now ok as it comes from inside the organization?

If that’s the case, does that mean they’re going admit they messed up and un-ban me? Or does it mean they have to be consistent, and hold a vote to ban the Butte County GOP as well?

What’s the saying? Ok for thee but not for me..

Just asking.