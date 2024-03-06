Summit Carbon Solutions Responds to Passage of Landowner Bill of Rights

Today, Summit Carbon Solutions released the following statement in response to the passage of the Landowner Bill of Rights by the South Dakota State Legislature:

Summit Carbon Solutions is thankful for the passage of a series of bills, “the Landowner Bill of Rights,” that will provide significant landowner protections while ensuring regulatory certainty and promoting the future of the ethanol industry in South Dakota.

“Thank you, South Dakota legislators, particularly Leaders Crabtree and Mortenson, for their work on this landmark legislation, which is a win-win scenario for all involved,” said Lee Blank, CEO of Summit Carbon Solutions. “We appreciate the attention and engagement from so many South Dakotans, especially our partners and agricultural leaders. We look forward to doing our part to create and maintain successful relationships going forward. As South Dakota Ethanol Producers said, this legislation is unequivocally pro-landowner, pro-business, pro-farmer, and pro-ethanol. We are excited to have a path forward that establishes best practices we are committed to following in South Dakota and across our entire project.”