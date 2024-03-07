Soye nanny state anti-porn measure dropped in favor of study to find restrictions that pass constitutional muster

House bill 1257, the anti-porn measure authored by State Representative Bethany Soye that went through the House, but found opposition in the State Senate as a result of questions over it’s constitutionality, has now become a summer study as South Dakota legislators seek a path forward that won’t trigger constitutionality lawsuits where taxpayers end up footing the bill:

“We should deal with the scourge of children’s access to pornography, but we should do it right and in a way that doesn’t pay checks to the ACLU,” Schoenbeck said earlier this week. and.. But defenders of the original effort aren’t as confident a summer study will prove useful. “I think the stakeholders on that bill have already done a lot of study on it, and this is what they came up with,” said Sen. Jim Mehlhaff, who sponsored the bill along with Soye.

Read the entire story here.

I’m sure the sponsors of the measure did plenty of study on pornography, but as was also the case with Soye’s earlier legislation abridging free speech, it was another big government measures that would ultimately fall when challenged in court.

If Republicans claim to be for limited government when they’re campaigning, they need to walk the walk in Pierre as well. More government is rarely as much of a solution as it is a problem.