Gov. Noem Signs Bill to Fund Women’s Prison into Law

Signs 17 Other Bills

PIERRE, S.D. – Yesterday, Governor Kristi Noem signed SB 50, which funds the women’s prison in Rapid City.

“We are saving taxpayer dollars by avoiding future debt and funding this important project now,” said Governor Noem. “This new facility will provide important rehabilitation programming and resources that we aren’t able to provide in our current facility, and I am glad that the legislature did the fiscally conservative thing and set the money aside for it now.”

Governor Noem also signed the following 17 bills into law:

Governor Noem has signed 155 bills into law this legislative session.

