Brad Jankord Candidate for District 13 House having fundraiser at Look’s Marketplace in Sioux Falls on March 21

District 13 Republican Candidate for House Brad Jankord is having a big fundraiser at Look’s Marketplace in Sioux Falls on March 21 from 4:30 to 6:30 PM.

Lots of familiar names, including former Governor & first lady Dennis & Linda Daugaard, House member Tony Venhuizen, former legislators Corey Brown, Phyllis Heineman, Mark Mickelson & his wife outgoing School Board member Cynthia, Current City Councilman Alex Jensen, County Commissioner Joe Kippley, etcetera and so on. I know I’m leaving a lot of noteworthy people out, but suffice it to say that it’s a large host list, and looks to be a big event.

Mark it on your calendar, and make sure you attend!