Thune: Biden’s Radical Nominees Fly in the Face of Bipartisanship

“If the president truly wants to usher in an era of bipartisanship in this period of divided government, he could start by rethinking some of the highly partisan renominations he’s made in this Congress, and consider nominating individuals who are able to gain at least some bipartisan support.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke on the Senate floor about President Biden’s highly partisan nominees. Thune stated that the president has renominated at least 15 individuals who were unable to get any bipartisan support in the last Congress. Thune noted that if the president truly wants to usher in an era of bipartisanship in this period of divided government, he should consider nominating individuals who are able to gain at least some bipartisan support.