Thune Discusses the Importance of American Leadership on the Global Stage

“We need to build and maintain relationships with allies, support free nations, and stand against hostile actions by hostile countries.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke on the Senate floor about the importance of American leadership on the global stage. Thune noted that America must maintain and use its strength and influence to contain evil actors like Iran, Russia, and China in order to advance peace and freedom around the globe.