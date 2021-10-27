From the Hill, South Dakota’s senior US Senator John Thune has endorsed former NFL star Herschel Walker to become the next US Senator from the State of Georgia:
Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) on Monday endorsed Herschel Walker’s bid to oust Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) in the latest sign that GOP leaders are warming up to the former football star’s Georgia Senate campaign.
“I am proud to endorse Herschel Walker for U.S. Senate in Georgia,” said Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican leader. “Herschel Walker is a fighter, a uniter, and a proven winner with the ability to bring Republicans together to win in November.”
Thune is the fifth Republican senator to throw his support behind Walker and the first member of Senate GOP leadership to do so.
5 thoughts on “Thune endorses Herschel Walker in Georgia US Senate Bid”
Thune endorses domestic abuse? Walker is a mess.
https://apnews.com/article/lifestyle-sports-nfl-college-football-coronavirus-pandemic-5e2875eec11e93f9a3bf1fc859137ff8
Walker is a mess – Thune should have tried to recruit former House member, Doug Collins.
That smooth-talking preacher, as Noem called him, will win. Maybe she can fly down and campaign for him and not help again.
And to think just less than three months ago, John Thune was urging Walker not to run. He appears to be turning into another Fauci, changing his mind to whichever way the wind blows. BTW, I am urging John Thune not to run.
Lindsey Graham is a better comparison.