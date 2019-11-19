Thune: It’s Time to Get Our Military the Funding It Needs

“Playing politics with our national defense is unacceptable.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the defense appropriations bill, legislation that ensures our men and women in uniform have the resources they need to defend our country. The bill has been filibustered by Senate Democrats the last two times it was considered on the Senate floor.