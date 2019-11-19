Thune: It’s Time to Get Our Military the Funding It Needs
“Playing politics with our national defense is unacceptable.”
Click here or on the picture above to watch Thune’s speech.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the defense appropriations bill, legislation that ensures our men and women in uniform have the resources they need to defend our country. The bill has been filibustered by Senate Democrats the last two times it was considered on the Senate floor.
“Playing politics with our national defense is unacceptable.”
Huh. Wonder if Ukraine thought the same thing?
Trump is looking out for America first, unlike the former president Obummer; do you acknowledge that Joey Biden has to answer for his and Obummer’s quid pro quo shown by Biden’s own words?
Dude, how many times will this discredited nonsense about Shokin be recycled before you stop trying to spread misinformation? Probably never, judging by a person who uses “Obummer” without any sense of irony.
GOP had absolute power before 2018 midterms, why didn’t they launch an investigation then?
Too bad you Repubs let this Occupant Of The White House steal from military appropriations for his vanity project of a wall that’s never going to be built.
Vanity project? Yeah, some people are too dumb to realize that without borders there is no country to protect.