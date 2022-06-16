Thune: Rural Communities Must Have Access to Quality, High-Speed Internet

“I will continue to work to support every side of the 5G equation – from physical technology to spectrum to a 5G workforce – so that the United States can stay at the forefront of this internet revolution.”



WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), ranking member of the Subcommittee on Communications, Media, and Broadband, today spoke on the Senate floor about his efforts to ensure rural communities in South Dakota have access to broadband services. Thune discussed his Reforming Broadband Connectivity Act, legislation that would help guarantee a stable funding stream for the Federal Communications Commission’s Universal Service Fund, which promotes universal access to broadband and other telecommunications services. Thune also noted that his STREAMLINE Act would make it more affordable to bring 5G to rural areas by addressing the costs of small cell deployment.

Last week, the communications subcommittee held an oversight hearing on the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), one of the leading agencies charged with expanding rural broadband access and promoting wireless access. During that hearing, Thune pressed NTIA Assistant Secretary Alan Davidson on removing unnecessary burdensome requirements when distributing broadband funding.