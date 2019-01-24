Thune Votes to End Government Shutdown, Invest in Border Security

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today released the following statement after Senate Democrats blocked consideration of a common-sense proposal that would have ended the partial government shutdown, restored federal government services, invested in much-needed border security, and provided supplemental disaster relief to areas of the country that have been affected by natural disasters.

“Senate Democrats say they want to reopen the federal government and help federal employees who aren’t receiving pay. They say they support border security, disaster relief, and protecting Dreamers. Today they had the opportunity to support a bill that would have accomplished all of those things, but they unfortunately said ‘no.’

“Since this unnecessary shutdown first began, Leader McConnell said he would only put a bill on the floor that could be signed into law. The president has been clear about the fundamentals of what he would support and has repeatedly said he is willing to negotiate. Having received not a single proposal from congressional Democrats that would make it to the president’s desk, and in the absence of any attempt on their part to negotiate in good faith, today’s vote fulfills the leader’s and the president’s commitment to reopening the federal government and responsibly investing in border security.

“Senate Democrats have made abundantly clear what they oppose, even if it’s policies that they previously supported, but it’s time for them to say what kind of compromise proposal that they would vote for that could actually make it to the president’s desk.”

Earlier today, Thune spoke on the Senate floor on the importance of funding border security and reopening the government.

