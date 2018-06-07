Trump nominates Jon Kobes to Federal Judgeship

Sioux Falls Resident is Currently Serving as General Counsel to Sen. Rounds

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement on the nomination of Jonathan Kobes to be a circuit judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. Kobes currently serves as Rounds’ general counsel.

“Jon’s wide range of experiences in both the public and private sectors provides a strong platform for this role as a judge,” said Rounds. “A lifelong conservative, he believes a judge’s role is to make decisions based on the law as it is written, not to legislate from the bench. President Trump has done a tremendous job putting fair-minded, conservative judges on the bench, and nominating Jon Kobes upholds that standard. I’ve relied on Jon’s sound counsel and advice since coming to the Senate and look forward to supporting his nomination.”

