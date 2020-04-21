Twin anti-vaxxers running for legislature? Worst supervillain team-up ever.

From the Rapid City Journal website the other day, a story was filed about twin-sisters Julie Frye Mueller and Jodie Frye running for the State Legislature at the same time…
Yeah.. I’m not sure if that’s a good thing. From Facebook:
Anti-vaxxer twins Rep. Julie Frye Mueller promoting facebook nonsense about Coronavirus being a manufactured epidemic, and her candidate sister Jodi claiming that the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases needs to be in prison.
This is the worst supervillain team-up ever.
You can endorse Gideon Oakes since there is no Republican running against the one sister. He’s a great choice.
There’s a Republican running. The mayor of Hot Springs.
(Besides, the whole libertarian thing? Pass.)
George Kotti is an excellent candidate for district 30 Senate. He has an impressive resume, is a great leader and works together with people for shared goals.
Libertarians are anti-vaxxers. Oaks would be another.
I don’t usually make a habit of taking stands on hypothetical bills that aren’t in front of me, as the devil is so often in the details. That said, allow me to give you four bits of insight so you can at least be a bit more educated in your blanket assumptions about me:
1. I support a parent’s right and duty to make all healthcare decisions for their children as they see fit.
2. I believe in science and the scientific method.
3. Our kids are both vaccinated. Voluntarily.
4. I don’t generally go around calling for the jailing of people who believe differently than I do. That’s pretty much the whole point of libertarianism.
Thanks for the opportunity to set the record straight. 🙂
Ya know the principles of Libertarianism are for the most part great. There are ENTIRELY too many unsteady creatures in the party, unfortunately. I remember watching the 2016 Libertarian Presidential Debate and DAMN was that a huge turn off. I have not see so many lunatics in one place on stage outside of Hollywood. Austin was the best candidate by far but, you guys need to clean house if your ever going to be a party that gains traction. I would recommend a Psych test.
“I would recommend a Psych test.”
I’m not sure my wife would disagree with you… Having just run for this seat in 2018, I know exactly what I’m getting into, yet here I am volunteering for it anyway. 🤪
Jokes aside, I only have control over me, myself and I. The only way I can make my party, my community and my state better is by stepping up and putting my best foot forward.
You are sidestepping the issue. The question is twofold:
1. Should kids be required to have vaccinations to attend public schools; and
2. Should it be criminalized for any public school district to implement such a requirement.
You are answering easy questions and avoiding the substance of the debate.
1. No. However, this is a very broad question, given that any potential legislation on the topic would be loaded with an array of details to consider. Do I think vaccination should be a requirement for enrollment? No. Do I think someone with a known infectious disease should be allowed to transmit it willy nilly? Also no. Do I think it’s the state government’s job to nitpick and codify every little detail of our lives? No!
2. No. If voters are unhappy with the performance of their school district, they should vote them out.
Because this is such a dynamic topic, we could go down the road of what-ifs and how-abouts all day long, and that’s why I stated my principles instead of trying to give an answer that may or may not apply to a specific piece of legislation that’s in front of me once I’m in office. I wasn’t meaning to sidestep. Platitudes are not what are needed right now — reason and an open mind are.
It comes from the top down. The master anti vaxxer, Lee Qualm, is Julie Frye-Mueller’s Master Supreme Leader.
“This is the worst supervillain team-up ever.” and yet you’re only scratching the surface of far western south dakota lol
Thanks for this. I was confused yesterday on my drive home from work when I saw someone putting up a sign for Jodie Frye’s campaign, since I thought the dumb crackpot legislator’s name was Julie and she’d hyphenated her last name with her (also a crackpot) husband’s. I didn’trealize her sister is also running for office.
I will say they make great paint! Policy…not so much.