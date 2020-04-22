Political buttons in the cabinets.. more work left, and plenty of trading to do.

After putting it off for quite some time, I finally broke down and ordered more cabinets for my South Dakota related pins, which arrived today.

On the left is the cabinet with the South Dakota specific presidential pins. In the middle are my state (and some local) South Dakota race pins, and on the right is the cabinet I’d assembled some time ago with the pins for the South Dakota Congressional & US Senate campaigns.

In getting this all done this evening, I’ve come to a few realizations. I need to hang them all at once, as I’m not happy with how these cabinets are a little uneven, hanging them individually. I need to come back at it with a laser level, and make sure the cases for my inaugural pins, ribbons, and capital fight items are also hung evenly. Plus there’s a number of other items, such as temperance items, posters, and a few more ribbons I need to get framed.

And there’s also the matter of a fairly significant number of duplicates… which I wouldn’t mind using to trade to feed my continuing button habit.

If you’ve got South Dakota specific political buttons to trade, drop me a note, and we can chat to see what you’re looking for, versus what I’m trying to find. (But not the Alice Kundert for Governor Skinny Cat button on my desk I keep forgetting to get down to Tony Venhuizen.)