The Cory Countdown is getting down to a matter of hours before Dakota Free Press author, and ridiculously liberal former legislative candidate Cory Heidelberger is likely to be based outside of South Dakota. If you’ve forgotten, his wife has taken a job in another state, his house is on the market, and he’s unusually tight-lipped about the whole thing, leaving your informative friends at here SDWC to make sure you’re in the know.
Commentator Grudznik pointed out that Cory has been squelching people who ask about it, in the midst of declaring the sky is falling over COVID and attacking Governor Noem.
No one really knows why, unless he’s trying to convince us he’s actually not leaving South Dakota. In which case there are some who will be saying “aw shucks.” But until that time, we’ll keep you up on the whole 411 as we discover it.
*Update* In addition to it being three days now, an observant commenter notes that Cory is no longer listed as an employee for Presentation College.
4 thoughts on “Uh oh.. Cory Countdown has just 4 days left. And he’s still silent about leaving the state.”
Indeed, one must be careful on that blogging place when talking about Nebraska, as it seems a touchy situation. Event the usual out-of-state name-callers over there there seem to have blinders on so I wonder if perhaps Mr. H is not leaving the Great State of South Dakota after all. Perhaps his contract with that college he works at binds him to teacher servitude.
And I like Nebraska just fine. I’m just sayin…
He’s no longer listed as a faculty member in the Presentation College Directory……woo hoo!
Wait…He was a faculty member at Presentation College? A religious institution?
3 days now!