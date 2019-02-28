Update on USD’s PC Redaction of Hawaiian Day. Now, nobody’s getting Lei’d.

Uh oh. On the day that Senate state affairs decided free speech on campus wasn’t a problem, it sounds like the PC silliness is getting as deep as the snow at our state university campus in Vermilion.
After deciding “Hawaiian day” was offensive… (okay, I cant figure out why, it would be like someone taking offense at Montana day) …and changing it to the more politically correct ‘Beach day,’ the USD PC police still aren’t done, as you can see from the below Facebook blast that I’m told went out:
Apparently in connection with fun in the sun, floral leis have now been decreed as culturally insensitive by the Administration.
Wow.
Someone explain to me why the Senate State Affairs committee killed the free-speech bill?
Because I’m understanding it less and less.
This keeps getting funnier.
Time to reconsider the bill! Maybe our awol Governor can push it this time
I’m just wondering if they’re going to give St. Patrick’s Day an equal amount of cultural sensitivity.
Noem needs to fire and replace every member of the Board of Regents. If she would do her job, the legislature wouldn’t have to consider bills to force a fix.