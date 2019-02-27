On day Campus Free Speech Bill killed in committee.. USD censoring “Hawaiian Day?”

I’m hearing early word that the Free Speech Bill was killed in Senate State Affairs this morning on a vote of 6-3. I’ll post more on it as soon as I have details.
However, ironically at the same time this was happening, A USD Student passed on this tidbit about the current “free speech” environment on the USD Campus:
Nope. No free speech problems at our University campuses. None at all.
We don’t like Hawaii now?
Radical feminists hate the idea of anyone getting lei’d.
How does this affect pizza toppings?
Christopher Columbus named the pineapple, so that removes it from the pc menu. And I suppose Non-Italians eating pizza is cultural appropriation anyway.
Where is Noem on all of this? She should be publicly castigating the Board of Regents for allowing the politically motivated suppression of free speech to run rampant state-funded institutions of higher learning. Better yet, she should make a very public firing of them for their dereliction of duty and replace them with individuals who actually respect the free market of ideas our colleges and universities are meant to exemplify.
The buck stops with the governor.
Governor AWOL
What USD is doing on this Hawaian party is freaking ridiculous. Political Correctness getting crazy
I’m not a big fan of the bill. But the sensitivity has got to end. Hawaiian Day is now offensive to someone? Wow. Everyone needs to chill out and realize you’re not going to like everything in life. Don’t be so offended.
The free speech bill could have been a blow against extreme political correctness on campus but the RINOs caved, as usual. The governor was nowhere to be found either.
My daughter at SDSU just told me that the theme for their State A Thon fundraiser for CMN is “Miracles in Maui”! Hopefully “State” Hawaiians are not as easily offended as “U” Hawaiians?
The political correctness machine must be stopped. Wish they would revive this free speech bill. It’s all on those people who wouldn’t support it.
Good gravy. What’s next, Chinese cowboys?
https://news.cgtn.com/news/3d636a4e7a6b4464776c6d636a4e6e62684a4856/share_p.html
Oh.
Anyway, I’m not really sure where I stand on this whole ‘cultural appropriation’ thing. I guess I kind of get where native Hawaiians/Pacific Islanders might get a bit miffed at a bunch of college frat boys dressing up in what’s tantamount to a mockery of their culture given European suppression of the region, but otoh, maybe don’t put leis on every fat whitey that steps off a plane in Honolulu, eh?
I suppose it might be the same as if the USD bro squad put on war bonnets and made the ‘WaWaWaWa’ sound by slapping their lips…?
Please, legislators, find a way to pass this bill. This PC rot is destroying our campuses. You must fight against it!
This is the governor’s job. She needs to stop yelling at legislators in her office and start publicly berating the Board of Regents who work for her!
There is literally a woman in a lei, grass skirt, and a flower head dress on State of Hawaii’s webpage. Absolutely ridiculous!
South Dakota has native americans, too ya know – do you condone parties with plastic peace pipes? Fake ghost dancing? War bonnets? Bathrooms labeled “Squaw” and “Brave”? I’m guessing the hawaiians are free to express their culture on their own state page, but where do you draw the line at cheap mockery?
As I said above, I’m on the fence about whether or not I care if somebody finds it offensive. Just trying to put myself in somebody’s shoes I guess. Still could go for a fruity drink in a hollowed-out pineapple and a loud shirt listening to ukulele music, though.
American’s have the right to offend each other. The government has no authority to suppress speech it doesn’t like.
I wasn’t aware the SBA of USD was the government, but there ya go.
Who do think told a student organization they had to change the event? I’m guessing it was the university, a state school.
Turns out I was right. The university administration are the ones who censored the students. That’s the heavy hand of government at work in ways it has no right, nor constitutional authority to act.
Legislative leaders in Pierre thought the governor would help out and she abandoned them to go to Washington again and be on CNN.
I’m proud of the constitutional conservatives who fought hard for this free speech bill. Keep fighting!
From what I saw on CSpan every governor in the country was in DC.
Kristi seems to have a cozy relationship with CNN.
