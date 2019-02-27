On day Campus Free Speech Bill killed in committee.. USD censoring “Hawaiian Day?”

I’m hearing early word that the Free Speech Bill was killed in Senate State Affairs this morning on a vote of 6-3. I’ll post more on it as soon as I have details.

However, ironically at the same time this was happening, A USD Student passed on this tidbit about the current “free speech” environment on the USD Campus:

Nope. No free speech problems at our University campuses. None at all.

