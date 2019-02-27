Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Statement on tonight’s vote on President Trump’s exercise of emergency powers

From my mailbox, South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson offered the following comment tonight after his vote in Congress against President Donald Trump’s exercise of emergency powers:
“Throughout the last two months, I’ve reliably voted with the President on border security and the border wall. There is still work to be done, and I’m committed to working with him in Congress to continue the progress we’ve made.
An emergency declaration is the wrong approach, however. I spent eight years under President Obama fighting ever-expanding executive authority. I remain committed to that principle.
Separation of powers is a central American value, brilliantly established by our Founders. It makes governing messy and frustrating, but concentrations of power threaten liberty. This is true, regardless of which party holds the White House.
In the future we may have a president who supports a Green New Deal or radical attempts to roll back the rights of gun owners. If that’s the case, we’ll need the checks and balances inherent in our system to be alive and well.”
Well done Dusty. Congress needs to limit presidential power now, or President Kamala Harris will throw it back in our face. Politically risky but the right thing to do.
Nancy Pelosi is now a constitutional conservative just like Dusty.
I agree with our Congressman.
He voted with Pelosi.
For different very reasons.
Then what pray tell is he to do? The Democrats obstructed any effort he has made to get the border under control. And guess what? It is a “national” emergency when the people are crossing national borders illegally! What is so hard to understand about that? What is the “correct” approach you spineless cowards?
Is Trump a coward for pardoning one of the biggest offenders of employing illegals? This is a wedge issue that neither party intends to fix. Reminds me a lot like Germany when they tried to blame all their problems on a single demographic of people. Who are you going to blame next?
The President (and Congress) actually got Pelosi to cave on wall funding. Trump is out building miles of beautiful American wall right now.
Not nearly enough. I don’t think the hand was played correctly, and the Republicans in the House and Senate-our own contingent included-didn’t do their job.
Respect the separation of powers? Of was the border wall question rhetorical?
Embarrassing. Primary challenge coming soon?
Well done, Dusty! Thank you for putting the Constitution above position politics. I’m so very proud of you, as a friend, as a constituent, and as an American.
partisan* politics
Gideon will be a good vote for Dusty in the primary against Tapio. Oh wait. Gideon isn’t registered as a Republican.
Listen to Mark Levin and he can school you on the Constitution and the laws passed by the House and Senate on emergency powers. I think you will find that the President is not acting outside the Constitution as that super-lawyer Barack Obama did.
You’ve posted this a bunch of times in this thread as though Mark Levin’s method of constitutional interpretation is the unassailable truth. Recall that your boy was a never trumper before he immediately switched to Trump.
Bold move for a primary plurality. GOPe without shame.
The open border IS a national emergency!! Why would you vote with the democrats??
Border patrol agents, ICE officials, DHS and the many residents living along the border agree the porous border is a national emergency.
Sheriffs have stated 90% of illegal drugs are coming from south of the border. Not an emergency?
Does Dusty think sex/human trafficking is not a national emergency? Over half the women illegally coming across the border are raped, not an emergency? Okay?
Very disappointed with Dusty’s vote on this.
Bold move cotton.
If this doesn’t constitute a national emergency what does?
The Presidents move isn’t infringing on our constitutional rights, it is protecting them.
When has a president declared an emergency when Congress denied him the funds? Trumps declaration is an abuse of power and it directly conflicts with the idea of separation of powers. You don’t get to change the rules just because you support it this time.
The President is within the bounds of the Constitution and the USC. Where is he operating outside the Constitution? Where is he operating outside the law? Just shouting “Separation of Powers!” isn’t an argument.
This bears repeating. If this doesn’t constitute a national emergency; What does? The President’s move isn’t infringing on our constitutional rights, it is protecting them.
Pelosi Johnson disagrees.
Natural disasters, diseases, financial punishments against countries hostile to US interests, traditionally. You know how we know this isn’t an emergency: Trump admitted as much when he said “I didn’t have to do this.” Ya don’t say.
Does anyone notice how he was fighting Obama for 8 years…
1. Chiefs of Staff don’t really do any of the fighting… Gov. Daugaard did
2. Wasn’t he an Executive at Vanatage Point for at least 4 years? That would have put him in state politics for only 6 years of Obama’s 8 years in office. Is he including his time as a state regulator at the PUC? Or was he lobbying Federal Agencies at VP?
I think this is horrible messaging or maybe a staffing error on vote recommendations- I don’t understand what he gains by opposing the President on his #1 priority- the Wall.
I thought the same thing. Talk about stretching your resume.
“I don’t understand what he gains by opposing the President on his #1 priority- the Wall.”
As a rule, I don’t reply to anonymous posters, but your premise is so flawed that it must be addressed. Not to be a jerk, but did you even read the statement? He in no uncertain terms said he supports building the wall and has voted to do so numerous times. But he’s not going to step on the Constitution to achieve his goals or those of the President. And for that, he’s shown excellent character.
Not to be a jerk, but listen to Mark Levin’s show from last night as he lays it out in a scholarly manner how this doesn’t violate the Constitution nor the USC. I would say Mark Levin is more of a Constitutional expert than Representative Johnson and the people who are advising him.
He and Pelosi.
This Republican agrees with Dusty. Appropriations come from the legislature and the problem at the border is decreasing every year. Dusty supports our constitution and the balance of power in our govt. There isn’t a political issue that shall supercede that. He voted as a supporter of the constitution would.
That’s a real disappointing vote. I understand his rationale, but the Democrats will never reciprocate such “separation of powers” values. Also, as a new Representative all he does by opposing the President is weaken the one and only vote South Dakota has in that chamber.
Reid, this would be a great opportunity for the GOP to step up and show that they’re the major party that actually honors the Constitution and fights its battles *within* the bounds of it… To prove to the average American that they’re different from the Democrats rather than trying to mud wrestle with them.
As one of Dusty’s former TARs, I’m so proud of him for following through with the Constitutional principles he helped teach us — principles which have been seemingly lacking in party leadership lately. I know this could not have been an easy vote to make, but it’s seldom easy decisions which test our character.
Ried*, sorry.
I guess I get it, given your the GOP National Committeeman, but the idea that he should go along with the President just to stay on his good side is so ridiculously dangerous. Dusty swore to uphold the Constitution and that is what he did today. He should be praised by the supposedly conservative party.
Although I’ll withhold judgment until hear more about Dusty’s rationale, I do know a few things. This was a BRAVE decision. Dusty is many things but he’s no fool. He understands this vote won’t please everyone – indeed it will displease many. The easier thing, the safer thing, would have been to support Trump. Dusty understands, one presumes, that with this vote he’s invited a primary challenge.
Is Dusty right? In my view, it’s crystal clear that the border crisis constitutes a national emergency. Even if you disagree, the President is empowered to declare it an emergency. This does not mean the president can’t be wrong, it means the president may act on his beliefs when (in his judgment) a legitimate security crisis looms. We invested him with that awesome power. If we disapprove of the president’s conduct, we the people are empowered to remove him. As David Axelrod famously said, elections matter.
Yet, it’s equally clear that the founding fathers and the constitution’s authors did not want our chief executive making policy. He’s not a king. In 1788, the president was empowered to EXECUTE the general will of the people, as expressed through acts of congress. Of course, since 1788, things have changed. Jefferson, Jackson, Lincoln, and Roosevelt acted without approval (or even permission) from congress. Obama “audaciously” disregarded the congress many, many times. Like most Americans, I wish our representatives had enacted intelligent legislation (such as the proposals put forward in the Senate, proposals Dusty supported) to address the border crisis. Some say Trump’s end run around the DC obstructionists sets a bad example, but history shows the example has already been set. I don’t see any reason to believe we can, by taking a principled stand now, constrain the next president from acting as an emperor (or an empress).
Amen. Ried for Congress!
Please don’t let Tapio run again.
Trumps emergency declaration is being challenged in the courts. Eventually the supreme court will decide if Trump was right or wrong. Dusty didn’t have to vote with the Trump haters in Washington. Bad move!
Anonymous at 9:39:
It’s not supposed to be decided in the courts. The POTUS has the authority to declare an emergency and the Congress has the authority to over-ride it.
It’s the responsibility of the Congress.
Rino,Rino, Rino. The first Democrat elected in South Dakota since when?
Anyone have Shantel Krebs number?
Yes Shantel would have been excellent if we wanted someone to mindlessly follow the president.
It still boggles my mind that whether or not someone supports Trump is now the standard for the republican party in the minds of many. Your willingness to throw the principles of the party into the waste bin for a cult of personality speaks poorly of you.
Well that didn’t take long for him to turn his back on our President. Channeling McCain Dusty?? WWSHD….What would Shantel have done…
Dusty McCain
Bravo, Congressman! Thank you for putting conservative, constitutional principles above Trump politics. South Dakota doesn’t need a Trump sycophant as our only representative in Congress. Best I can tell, this only increases Dusty’s ability to work across the aisle and, ultimately, to get real results for South Dakotans.
This is absolutely the right move and I am proud of Dusty for taking this gutsy vote. No President, regardless of how much you like him, should be able to fight with Congress over money and then after several months decide “well, I didn’t need your approval any way.” and do whatever he wants. Congress has given far too much power to the Executive and for far too long allowed these kinds of things to happen.
I’m happy to have a Representative willing to vote for Constitutional principles, even if it meant going against his “team”.
Tough vote. Principled vote. He had a few of the rock-ribbed Tea Party people with him.
Trump was giving those idiots a chance to do the right thing. They have opposed him on LITERALLY everything out of spite. So yes, declaring a national emergency when there is a national emergency happening on our border.. let me say that again.. OUR BORDER, constitutes a national emergency. You think Dusty taking the opposite stance is because he is standing up for the pricipal of maintaining checks and balances? Really? Look at whats happening in there! Its a renegade congress hellbent on being on bring a duly elected president down. Theres no honor in that and its a shame that Dusty cant see whats right in front of him. Sounds like someone got to him real quick.
Dusty voted with Trump throughout the shutdown, so you can’t say he wasn’t supportive of border funding.
I tend to agree. Dusty made a bold move and I hope it was super heartfelt and I also hope he has a chance to redeem himself. Time will tell.
This was clearly a political move of some sort, but I don’t understand the rationale… Why get on a short list of representatives who turned on the president. Seems there was much more to lose than gain with this being his first landmark vote.
Because you gain nothing by siding with trump. He’s shown that he has no loyalty or principles so being ‘on his team’ gets dusty nowhere.
True constitutional conservatives love this vote.
One thing is certain by Rep. Johnson’s vote and that is he is not afraid to play offense. Yes that game winning strategy which the Republican led House refused to play for TWO glorious years leading up to Democrat Offensive playbook control forcing Trump to go postal on Congress with emergency status.
It stands to be written by the Supreme Court (we know Roberts can fix anything from the Bench ) as legal or not but regardless both Trump and Dusty show some guts which the spineless Republican Caucus refused to show.
On the flip side we can expect seeing a colorful Twitter feed covering a new moniker for our lone Representative from the POTUS.
I just listened to Dan Crenshaw, who supported Trump with his vote. He said Trump took an oath to support the laws of the US, and he said that illegals and drug runners and traffickers are breaking the law, so Trump has the authority to do what he did.
And just what else is the answer? Right now we essentially have open borders and are inviting everyone in with our liberal benefits. Do we just shut our eyes and pretend that this doesn’t exist? That the drug problem isn’t made worse? I am glad that Trump has the guts to do this. It IS national security and an emergency.
I heard him as well, and he made an intelligent argument. You should go back and listen to Mark Levin’s show from last night (2/26/19); he laid out why this is not contrary to the Constitution or the U.S.C.. A lot of people, including uninformed or Trump-hating Republicans keep throwing out that this is contrary to the Constitution. They should do a little checking up.
Great to see we finally have a Congressman who puts country above politics on this issue!
I cannot agree with our Congressman on this one. As I understand the situation, President Trump is acting under the law voted on and passed by Congress and signed into law by President Ford. Under this law, the Congress certainly has a right to deny this power, but the President has the right to veto the denial if it reaches his desk. Then, if Congress can must 2/3 majority it can override the veto.
Congressman, you seem to believe there is a need for the wall by your previous votes. Do you not believe there is a crisis at the border in which we have essentially open borders? Do you not believe women are being taken advantage of by the “coyotes”? Do you not believe children are suffering and in some cases die at or near the border? Do you not believe dangerous drugs are being brought into the US in the open areas of the border? If you do not believe these things, then I am wondering why you supported the President’s wall in the first place. If you do, then I am wondering about your “principled” vote.
Nice job, Dusty. Time for members of both parties to stand up for the rule of law and constitutional principles over the hate and lies that fuel this POTUS. Primary challenge? Sure! Welcome Shantel and her pal Rep. Steve King to bring the hatred and bigotry to SD.
Perhaps Sen. Rounds can find his backbone and vote in support of the Constitution as well. Do “South Dakota ways” equate to what we’ve seen from POTUS so far? I think not. Challenger to Rounds on his right? No chance.
Did you call for Obama to stand up for the Constitution or the rule of law? He certainly didn’t. The Democrats as a general principal do not. Did you concern yourself with the lies of Obama which were too numerous to count? Did you support Hillary with her obvious collusion with Russia?
President Trump is within his authority under both the Constitution and the U.S.C.. Listen to the Mark Levin show from 2/26/2019 and you may learn something.
Didn’t take long for Dusty the Democrat to show his true colors. Why represent the people of South Dakota when you can just pretend to take the moral high ground and then just obstruct the only person trying to protect and improve America. The vast majority South Dakota supports the POTUS. The vast majority of South Dakota wants national security. The vast majority of South Dakotan wants the wall. Keep it up Dusty and you will be a one and done RINO.
As a dusty indicate, border security is an issue that needs to be addressed. A border wall is just one part of securing our border. Our constitution clearly sets forth that the legislative branch has the power to appropriate funds. Declaring a national emergency when a President can’t get the appropriations he wants and then takes money previously appropriated by Congress for the military is contrary to the constitution. Yes, the courts will address this. But for me, it is a breath of fresh air for Dusty to stand up for the constitution.
Dugger,
Do I support border security as envisioned by the President? Yes.
Do I think the failure to procure such border security a threat to our country? Yes
Do I think this is an emergency envisioned under the law, even if technically permissible (whether permissible will be determined by the courts)? No*
*The context of this national emergency law is to allow the President to take action where time is off the essence (not sufficient time for legitimate standard legislative process) and/or the matter is of a nature that full information can’t/shouldn’t be disclosed for open public and legislative debate.
While I strongly disagree with the decision of the House to not fund border security sufficiently, our democratic, Constitutional system had a full and open debate. It is now a legitimate political issue for which to present to the people in this next election. In the meantime, the President has the power to secure the border via other means (albeit less effective and more expensively).
As per Dusty’s rationale, we will regret the precedent that Presidential discretion is so broad they can declare whatever they wish as an “emergency” without regard to outcomes of the normal legislative process. It is the road to living not in a Constitutional Democratic Republic but a tyrannical dictatorship.
Seriously ask yourself: Do you want Kamala Harris or Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren to have the discretion to so declare “emergencies” according to their views?
Troy, Trump setting a “precedent” is not anything we can truly use as a possibility. The fact of the matter is Trump is using precedents established by previous Presidents. If, God forbid, one of the people you mention becomes President, I do not believe any of them would hesitate to use their power to get done what they want done. President Obama did that on several occasions.
I believe what Trump is doing is lawful. When this reaches the SCOTUS, I believe his actions will be ruled lawful if it is ruled based upon the law as it is written. Of course, Justice Roberts may have a different way of looking at the law. Then all bets are off.
Well, one of them (or someone like them) will be President someday.
So, when after a Republican Senate or House thwarts them after an open debate at vote and they declare a national emergency, you will get what you deserve- a tyranny. Unfortunately, I will too.
Regarding your statement President Trump is using precedents established by prior Presidents, it is false. Not a SINGLE one of the emergencies in the past were declared after a full debate by Congress. Not a SINGLE one of emergencies were rejected by a majority of either House of Congress.
President Trumps declaration has created precedent at a significantly higher level. I howled about Obama’s over-reach and I will howl about Trump’s. Supporting this takes away any moral authority you have in the future under a liberal President.
“egarding your statement President Trump is using precedents established by prior Presidents, it is false.” Your statement is demonstrably false. This is in the process of being possibly rejected by Congress. In the cases of other Presidents, Congress never took it up. It would have been nice to see a Congress stand up to Obama. But then, it would have been futile because even if it had passed, then Obama would have vetoed it and the rejection would have gone nowhere. Same will happen here. As for tyranny, based upon your definition we already do. It happened during previous administrations in which a President went around Congress to get his way. DACA comes to mind.
I suggest if you do not like the law, you lobby someone to change it.
He should probably introduce a bill repealing the emergency powers granted by Congress and see if it passes by the same margin. I’d be curious to see if this was just about the border wall or a return to a more original intent of the constitution.
The USA faces a Constitutional crisis in that congress has failed miserably to protect the USA against 12-22 Million illegal aliens, and the answer is to claim the Constitution doesn’t allow the President to address the Constitutional crisis Congress created?!
POTUS is the commander in chief of the US Military, he absolutely has the authority under the constitution to tell them how to do their job of defending the USA.
Somebody kick Shad Olson and tell him to get his campaign up and running.
Ried Holien would be a great congressman.
Shad Olson What a friken nutbag !!!!
When Johnson first came out as a candidate for US House, I said he is not the person we should elect.
I was right.
Will he vote to impeach as well?
Hope so
Based on Cohen’s testimony, let’s hope so!
You are basing your reply on a known liar and felon by the name of Cohen?
Ever wonder why the Republican committee members aren’t trying to refute his claims, but trying to discredit Cohen? They are doing their best to attack the messenger in hopes that the message won’t stick. Just wait until you see what Mueller has….and Stone will bring it all together. 35% supported Nixon to the end so I would guess you will do the same for Trump.
Yep, because that known liar lied on behalf of another known liar, DJT.
Someone needs to primary Dusty next year.
He’s got to go.
Digger,
Your statement is still false based on your example. Obama’s inappropriate DACA abuse was via executive order. This is emergency powers involving appropriation. Very different animals both with regard to the Constitution and under Congressional Law.
And, some might think this is splitting hair but when we are talking about the Constitution and precedent, precision and clarity are critical.
BTW, I would be more accommodating to the President if this were about the exercise of executive order. Emergency powers transcend to a higher level which can be the path to tyranny.
Who owns you, Troy?
OK, maybe the DACA was not an emergency. But the fact remains Trump is operating under the law. Congress has the right to object and the right to override his veto. Again, if you do not like the law, then it needs to be changed.
Question.. Why didn’t Herr Trump seek funding for THE WALL when the ‘Publicans controlled both the House and Senate?
He did. That weasel Paul Ryan (a good friend of Kristi’s) told him to wait.
Ryan convinced Trump not to.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/thehill.com/homenews/administration/427794-trump-ryan-assured-me-there-would-be-funding-for-wall%3famp
Thanks for your timely response.
I’ve supported and given money to Dusty since his first run for PUC against democrat Jim Burg. I’m not sure I can do that any longer.
If congress doesn’t like what the president did then get rid of the Emergency Powers law. The legality isn’t the issue. There is a mechanism in place to disagree, just vote against and muster up a veto proof majority. Johnson’s argument is what I have issue with. Its legal (congress gave him this power), then just define your vote correctly. Johnson is hiding behind constitutionality when that has nothing to do with it.
Very disappointing.
Dusty’s in office and won’t be primaries; he doesn’t care what you think.