University of South Dakota inviting faculty to discuss Intellectual Diversity, and “what might happen in the future.”

The University of South Dakota, home of the
Hawaiian.. er, home of the Beach Day Party, apparently has some faculty members a bit nervous on losing their campus monopoly on speech.
In the wake of the legislature taking aim at intellectual diversity, “members of the USD campus community have raised questions and concerns about what has happened thus far and what might happen in the future,” triggering University of South Dakota President Sheila Gestring to host and send out an all-staff invite to “an open forum to address questions and concerns about free speech and intellectual diversity” on Friday, September 6th.
Interestingly, this e-mail on an “Intellectual Diversity Public Conversation” is directed to staff.. with not much of a mention as to whether students will be invited. In fact, I don’t note any mention of it on the University of South Dakota website, or the website’s public calendar of events in the week and a half since the e-mail blast went out .
If it’s a “Public Conversation” as the e-mail blast from President Gestring claims, the University is keeping the “public conversation” pretty darned quiet.
But, why would USD want that public conversation to actually include the students they serve? Considering their past track record on speech issues, an actual public conversation with all of the public they serve might be a little too uncomfortable for some.
As to what might happen in the future.. I think we’ll know more after the 2020 Legislative Session.
The liberals controlling campus will never reform themselves unless there are massive budget cut threats. I know where to start
Vince, sorry buddy, but the liberals are not in control.
Buzz in Pierre is that unless the university presidents take this seriously and make major changes they’ll be fired for defying the law
Sounds like the new USD President is pro-active in free speech. Hawaiian Day topic would be a good question for Tulsi.
Regents have handled this terribly too. Very poorly managed. The Oklahoma dude is on the chopping block. Others to follow.
Liberals created this problem by purging all nonliberals from higher education. Now the deserved reckoning.
Excuse me Queen Bee, but the Republicans have been in control of education for over 40 years. Might want to point the finger at the people in charge.
Created what problem? How did they purge non-liberals from higher education?
Who created the problem? The Dems have no power. It’s all on the Republican party. Got to keep you guys honest.
I’d be thrilled to find a state university where the teaching faculty was 45% liberal, 30% conservative, and 25% independent. It’s hard to know what those words mean, but (in this context) a working definition of “liberal” might be a professor who’s not voted for a republican presidential candidate in the last 20 years. An independent might be one who’s voted for at least one democratic presidential candidate AND at least one republican presidential candidate over the last 20 years. Etc. Devout libertarians count as independents.
Another decent inquiry might be to ask each professor if he, she, or xe supports federally mandated affirmative action. Should more than 70% of professors and administrators say “yes”… time to hire conservatives! Same outcome if > 70% support taxpayer funded late term abortion.
Just some ideas.
The governor needs to fire the current presidents who are dead wood protecting more dead wood. Time to bring in some serious reformers. People with spines who are ready to act decisively
The intellectual diversity bill passed by huge margins. Why are presidents trying to break this law? They’re playing a dangerous game