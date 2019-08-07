University of South Dakota inviting faculty to discuss Intellectual Diversity, and “what might happen in the future.”

The University of South Dakota, home of the Hawaiian .. er, home of the Beach Day Party, apparently has some faculty members a bit nervous on losing their campus monopoly on speech.

In the wake of the legislature taking aim at intellectual diversity, “members of the USD campus community have raised questions and concerns about what has happened thus far and what might happen in the future,” triggering University of South Dakota President Sheila Gestring to host and send out an all-staff invite to “an open forum to address questions and concerns about free speech and intellectual diversity” on Friday, September 6th.

Interestingly, this e-mail on an “Intellectual Diversity Public Conversation” is directed to staff.. with not much of a mention as to whether students will be invited. In fact, I don’t note any mention of it on the University of South Dakota website, or the website’s public calendar of events in the week and a half since the e-mail blast went out .

If it’s a “Public Conversation” as the e-mail blast from President Gestring claims, the University is keeping the “public conversation” pretty darned quiet.

But, why would USD want that public conversation to actually include the students they serve? Considering their past track record on speech issues, an actual public conversation with all of the public they serve might be a little too uncomfortable for some.

As to what might happen in the future.. I think we’ll know more after the 2020 Legislative Session.