Updated Argus story on Dem’s finances doesn’t seem to be 100% accurate.

So, in the Argus Leader’s story on South Dakota Democrats abandoning ship has an interesting update as they add a statement from Paula Hawks. A statement that doesn’t seem to be 100% accurate:

No layoffs related to the party’s financial situation have taken place, Hawks said. To get itself out of financial straits, Hawks said the party is setting fundraising goals and talking with the party’s donors and Founders Club members.

Read it here.

What was that I was writing about a couple of days ago:

Paula Hawks claims “No layoffs related to the party’s financial situation have taken place?”

*kaff* *kaff* bullsh**! *kaff* *kaff.* Sorry. I had something that was causing me to gag.

Must have been a statement from the Democrat chair.