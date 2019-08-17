US Senate Candidate Scyller Borglum speech at Brookings County GOP Picnic (8/16/19)

While I was at the picnic last night, I grabbed some video with my iPhone (so pardon the shakes, since I wasn’t operating with a tripod) to share a couple of the speeches the group heard from the declared/potential challenger candidates that are making the rounds at GOP events this summer.
State Representative and US Senate challenger candidate Scyller Borglum appeared at the event, and here’s her speech on why Republicans should vote for her this next June:
Finally, a Republican who supports the Green New Deal!
She would beat Dusty hands down.
To get the people to vote for her, she needs to show that the status quo is causing a major problem. What issues does she have a disagreement with Mike Rounds? Why is she better than Rounds? Rounds has been a governor. I am sure he has learned out to understand data too. Rounds has been in sales. I am sure he likes people too. I do not see anything here that is going to make people change who they want in the general. Maybe later she will. Debates at the fair or Dakota Fest?
Maybe she could learn how to get rid of the Department of Education since Mike promised us He would get rid of it and was the centerpiece of his campaign last time