US Senator Mike Rounds 2019 3rd Quarter FEC: $445k raised, $219k spent, $1.6M cash on hand.

Rounds 3q 2019 FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd
Filing shortly after his Republican competition for US Senate today, incumbent Senator Mike Rounds added a healthy amount to his total in the third fundraising quarter of this year.
The Senator raised a total of $445,121.15, while spending $219,014.33, raising his total cash on hand to $1,621,724.73. Not a bad quarter by any measure, especially lacking a Democrat opponent, since Dan Ahlers only just announced.
January is around the corner, when things are really going to start rolling. We’ll see what happens!
What are they spending so much on?