US Senate Candidate Scyller Borglum’s October 2019 FEC Report: 10.2k raised, 12.3k spent, 12k loan, 9.8k cash on hand.

Scyller Borglum, Republican candidate for US Senate has filed her first FEC report.

Scyller Borglum October FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

The Report notes $10,155.48 raised, $12,300.97 spent, a $12,000 loan to the campaign, with $9754.51 cash on hand.

Compared to her potential opponent US Senator Mike Rounds, who has been raising $600k+/quarter with 1.4 Million cash on hand, that’s a divide she has to bridge, and the air war hasn’t even had a glimmer of starting yet.

The cash has largely come from out of state in addition to her personal loan. By far her biggest expense has been her campaign staffer, Ashley Granby, who received around $8800 of the $12k spent, for facebook marketing, website creation, and her management fees. I’ve received 3 press releases from Ashley in the quarter, so I’m assuming this is for a lot of setting up the campaign.

I don’t think Scyller lacks for willingness or ability to campaign, as she’s been doing plenty of traveling and social media. However, a campaign is not just ideas. It’s an organization with a lot of moving parts to support the candidate in their role, with petitioning coming right around the corner in January.

From the report, it looks as if both her circle of donors and workers needs to be more robust. Scyller needs to expand her organization, whether paid or volunteer, and be ready to go on January 1.

There’s still lots of time in this race, but the next quarter is traditionally a tough one with the holiday season. We’ll find out how it’s going when the year-end report hits.

More to come!