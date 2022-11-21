From Twitter:
At #HFX2022🦞, @SenatorRounds makes a very pithy point: “Can we imagine the world we would be living in if the #USA🇺🇸 had not welcomed Albert Einstein to immigrate?” @HFXforum pic.twitter.com/GymoZ6Pj6k
— Dr. J. Peter Pham 🇺🇲 (@DrJPPham) November 19, 2022
One thought on “US Senator Mike Rounds on immigration”
I am very disappointed in Senator Rounds, and if he continues this way he will just have lost many voters’ support.
This country has always welcomed LEGAL immigrants. What is happening on the southern border is an invasion pure and simple. Name one other country in the world that would allow me to walk across its border and would welcome me with open arms and free benefits…I am waiting.
Rounds needs to reconsider his stance on this.