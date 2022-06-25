The visual display of the vote tallies for the Natvig/Jackley Attorney General race crashed after Meade county results were input.
So we are all at ease while they get the system up and running again￼.
Why do I think Julie Frye Mueller and Taffy Howard are calling the Pillow guy?
7 thoughts on “Well.. systems crash happened.”
You do know they’re both married, right? Why don’t you spice up your posts with some color – like Maxine Waters or AOC or Ilhan Omar?
At least it wasn’t Pennington like in 2018
Actually, all of you Republicans have called the pillow guy since you have all been Trump enablers over the past few years.
Proud to be a Trump enabler. Maybe you haven’t noticed our country being destroyed since the day Obiden took office illegitimately, but I have and I’m grateful for being informed and aware of the absolute chaos and destruction democrats and RiNOS wreak on our nation. The left are full of immoral and faithless evil minions so yes, I’m proud to be on the side of President Trump and America First Americans fighting for the future of this nation. We are one nation under GOD, not Satan. You should pick up a Bible and consider learning how to read.
Why do you love Putin so much? I don’t think he’s good for America and freedom.
I didn’t know that “Very Stable Genius” is the new term for “Horse’s A$$” but it sounds good to me
Name calling: It means you are losing the argument.