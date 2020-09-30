What were your thoughts on last night’s debate?

I doubt there are many people who watched it who don’t have an opinion on last night’s debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden. As I don’t think there are many people who would disagree that the debate was combative. It was much less a debate than a donnybrook.

But it seems to me that Moderator Chris Wallace let Biden off the hook several times in responding to even his own questions, much less those of President Trump. I think it was a fairly legitimate question as to whether he would attempt to pack the US Supreme Court. And that fairly important question was allowed to pass unanswered.

Let’s have it – what was your take on what took place?