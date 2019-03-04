Word is that the Free Speech Act, HB 1087, has risen from the dead in Senate State Affairs.

I had my nose buried in work, but I had a heads up that Senate State Affairs committee just voted 7 to 2 to revive the free-speech bill, and will debate it further on Wednesday. I’ll have more after the audio is posted.

  1. Lincoln County Delegate

    It appears the Law School debacle has changed some minds. Or at least pushed for a further discussion on a Legislative fix. Glad they are reconsidering and hopefully they can get a good bill passed.

  3. Pennington

    Glad to see this. Thank you legislators for being strong leaders. Now let’s pass the bill. And oh the governor needs to help out on this. Put down the hemp pipe and be for free speech

