As related by Austin Goss at Dakota News Now, South Dakota Democrats aren’t exactly bullish on their standing in South Dakota:
Cunningham, who unsuccessfully mounted a bid for State Treasurer in November, used much of his five minute speech to criticize the party’s past electoral performance.
“We have spent millions of dollars and what have we accomplished? We have accomplished sinking into the toilet.”
3 thoughts on “Yesterday’s quote of the day from the Democrats.”
Mr. Cunningham, for a libbie, should be listened to more. He might have been a decent fellow if he ran as a Libertarian instead of a Democratic fellow, and could have taken out that fellow with the TeeVee commercials.
Why is Goss always meddling in the political affairs of the legislature?
He forgot to say how they are the Party of People “who don’t know which toilet to use”