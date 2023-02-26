26 Feb, 2023
Yesterday’s quote of the day from the Democrats.

As related by Austin Goss at Dakota News Now, South Dakota Democrats aren’t exactly bullish on their standing in South Dakota:

Cunningham, who unsuccessfully mounted a bid for State Treasurer in November, used much of his five minute speech to criticize the party’s past electoral performance.

“We have spent millions of dollars and what have we accomplished? We have accomplished sinking into the toilet.”

3 thoughts on “Yesterday’s quote of the day from the Democrats.”

  1. Mr. Cunningham, for a libbie, should be listened to more. He might have been a decent fellow if he ran as a Libertarian instead of a Democratic fellow, and could have taken out that fellow with the TeeVee commercials.

    Reply

