Aberdeen Republican Rachel Dix files paperwork to form campaign committee for District 3 Senate.

Today, Rachel Dix of Aberdeen filed paperwork with the Secretary of State’s office to form a campaign committee to run for the State Senate in District 3:

This sets up a potential primary for the State Senate seat currently held by former majority whip and current Senator Al Novstrup, who has represented Aberdeen in the State House or the State Senate since 2003.

In a quick review of records, I don’t note that Senator Novstrup has ever faced a primary election in any of his races for the State Legislature.

Novstrup’s latest term of office in the Senate has had him either unopposed, or facing (now Nebraska resident) Cory Heidelberger, whom he defeated by a minimum of 1500 votes in each of their two head-to-head battles.