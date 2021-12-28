Today, Rachel Dix of Aberdeen filed paperwork with the Secretary of State’s office to form a campaign committee to run for the State Senate in District 3:
This sets up a potential primary for the State Senate seat currently held by former majority whip and current Senator Al Novstrup, who has represented Aberdeen in the State House or the State Senate since 2003.
In a quick review of records, I don’t note that Senator Novstrup has ever faced a primary election in any of his races for the State Legislature.
Novstrup’s latest term of office in the Senate has had him either unopposed, or facing (now Nebraska resident) Cory Heidelberger, whom he defeated by a minimum of 1500 votes in each of their two head-to-head battles.
11 thoughts on “Aberdeen Republican Rachel Dix files paperwork to form campaign committee for District 3 Senate.”
Is this more of Schoenbeck’s pursuit to purge all conservatives?
That doesn’t sound paranoid at all. Not!
“Novstrup’s latest term of office in the Senate has had him either unopposed, or facing (now Nebraska resident) Cory Heidelberger, whom he defeated by a minimum of 1500 votes in each of their two head-to-head battles.”
And that was such a beautiful event to behold!
About time! Novstrup went stale long ago!
Wow. She will lose badly.
Is Dennert running against Rhol?
They are different districts but I heard Dennert wants to move out of town. Dennert would be foolish if he tried to take on Rohl.
I would put money that Dennert would win 60%-40%
Will Al be in Aberdeen enough to campaign?
Rohl wants to legalize all drugs. Drew would easily win.
Senator Al Novstrup is serving his tenth session. He has great institutional knowledge,
is a friend to business and the Aberdeen Area.