While I was over in the Boston area this last weekend visiting a couple of my children, South Dakota’s Chapter of Americans for Prosperity were apparently busy, as a number of these postcards appeared across South Dakota from the group thanking a number of legislators whom they had supported in the last legislative primary cycle:
The QR code lets you add your name to mailing lists, in case you are wondering.
Any thoughts?
7 thoughts on “Americans for Prosperity dumping postcards into potential legislative races already in 2023”
They just keep doubling down on being stupid, huh?
Lmao why
I believe it was to nearly every legislator. As a District 11 resident, I got one for both Karr and Mulder.
I’m not sure I see any negative or downside to this? They’re reinforcing members who voted for something they favored. And for the legislators, any free publicity that frames this issue as a positive should be welcomed.
Isn’t Karr termed out in the house next time?
My goodness. Would like to see their entire list. Who’s their instate advisor now, R Shawn? Stace? The Koch money is not being well spent.
It is NOT “the largest tax cut in South Dakota history” because it is NOT a tax cut. It’s a tax holiday followed by a scheduled tax INCREASE.
Tax relief was definitely appropriate but this was too little and too temporary. Oh, I’ve heard the chatter that they’ll remove the sunset next session but frankly I’ll believe that when it’s accomplished.
Sorry AFP, you’re wrong on this one.
Do you also feel that way about the Trump tax cuts, which also have a sunset?