Annette Bosworth media person Lee Stranahan moving back to Sioux Falls.

Looks like the circus is coming back to town.

According to facebook, former Annette Bosworth hanger-on and former employee of Russian Government news service Sputnik Radio is apparently moving back to Sioux Falls.

What does he intend to do here? At least according to a statement on Twitter, running his “citizen journalist school,” which he’s apparently been operating since at least 2018.

And according to his other statements.. quite possibly begging for money via social media.