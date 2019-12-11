Annual Defense Reauthorization Including Johnson’s Legislation Passes House

Washington, D.C. – Today, legislation authored by U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) was included in the House passed National Defense Authorization Act (S. 1790).

The Rapid Fielding Defense Capabilities and Risk Assessment Act was included in the Senate and House of Representatives NDAA Conference Report which passed the House by 377-48. The bill will allow Department of Defense’s (DOD) to develop and field defense acquisition capabilities more efficiently, therefore improving military readiness.

“Our nation’s military should never swing in the balance,” said Johnson. “I am proud to support a bipartisan defense agreement that supports our nation’s military branches, ensures survivors of deceased service members receive their benefits, and provides the biggest raise our troops have seen in over a decade. My legislation helps streamline defense acquisition efforts, and I’m grateful it was included in this bipartisan and bicameral agreement.”

The fiscal year 2020 NDAA Conference Report authorizes $738 billion in defense funding and provides a 3.1% military pay-raise. Additionally, the legislation includes a three-year phased repeal of the “Widow’s Tax.”

