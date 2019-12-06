Argus trying to claim GOP disunity… except for the problem that there isn’t any.

Jon Ellis at the Argus is out today with an opinion piece trying to claim there’s some big rift in the GOP titled “Ellis: Noem, Rounds, have spent a decade snubbing each other:”

Rounds and Noem are both Republicans. They’ve been together in politics for well over a decade. So why did Rounds undercut her with the picture of Don harvesting hemp in Beadle County? Rounds had not innocently blundered into the debate. It was intentional. Truth is, they don’t really like each other. and… A few weeks earlier, during the annual Governor’s Hunt, Rounds supporters were angered to see state Rep. Scyller Borglum there. Borglum, a Republican from Rapid City, is challenging Rounds in next year’s primary.

Read it here.

So, because Mike Rounds tweeted a picture of his father, and Rep. Borglum was at the hunt, there’s some big rift in the GOP? I suspect it’s more that the Argus Leader is trying to sell newspapers, because if there isn’t some conflict, who cares?

Ellis might not know that there are regular meetings between all of the statewide office holders and their teams. They’re talking all the time, amongst themselves, as well as working with the State GOP.

When it comes to the Gov’s Hunt, it’s my understanding that Senator Rounds was in a prominent position at the Hunt this year, and hosting a team was filled with VIPs. I kind of doubt there was some mysterious snub being engineered with Rep. Borglum’s invite.

Unless when Mike Huether was attending the Gov’s hunt under Governor Daugaard, Ellis thought that was a passive/aggressive attack on some Republican at the time.

Sometimes, an invitation is just an invitation.

And let’s not forget to mention the event the very next day where this photo was taken:

The above picture tweeted of Senator Rounds and Governor Noem? That was taken at the SDGOP hunt featuring Senator Rounds and Governor Noem – taken the very next day after the Governor’s Hunt, at the hunting operation owned in part by Rounds Chief of Staff Rob Skjonsberg.

The GOP Hunt event had been in the works for months. If there was some big disagreement, I kind of doubt that they would have been doing that event together.

If anything – and pardon my french – I find it kind of sh*tty for the Argus to be trying to sling this kind of high school mean girl nonsense to gin up newspaper sales while Senator Rounds’ wife Jean is in the hospital after surgery. I know if I were attending to a family member in the hospital, the last thing I’d want to read about is a newspaper trying to manufacture drama where it doesn’t exist.

Bad show, Argus.