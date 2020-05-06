Attack of the cloned postcards. Barry Volk for District 20 House.

So a reader just sent me the Barry Volk for District 20 House card, the challenger candidate in.. well, District 20.. running for House against Lance Koth and Paul Miskimins.

Another awful logo which highlights a design element, and not the actual name of the person running. In this case, you can add an overdone drop shadow which obfuscates the other important thing – the actual office they’re running for. A lot of wasted space on the reverse.. and.. well, let’s face it.. it’s largely formulaic.

Not to mention the photo. Does no one pay attention to the background? I think that’s supposed to be the Corn Palace, but it’s hard to tell. And the way the candidate’s head is positioned… well the background makes it look very “mohawk-esque”

Did I say the card was formulaic? How formulaic? Well…

Remember the Kevin Quick and Aaron Aylward postcards? Yeah… There’s more than just a passing similarity. In fact…

Well, their “consultant” (and I use that term loosely) appears to have just swapped out the words “unprecedented” on Aylward’s card, and substituted “historic.” And he substituted District 20 for District 6. BONUS! Barry Volk got 8 more words than Aaron, where they tacked on “this election to take those values to Pierre” to the end of the “I’m asking for your vote and support” sentence. Aside from the fact it’s otherwise identical to the Quick card as well.

KA-CHUNK. And another cookie cutter postcard is born.

(I think someone has just given up trying at this point.)