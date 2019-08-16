Attorney General Explanation released for proposed constitutional amendment to leglaize marijuana and pass laws regarding hemp and medical marijuana

ATTORNEY GENERAL EXPLANATION RELEASED FOR PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT TO LEGALIZE MARIJUANA AND PASS LAWS REGARDING HEMP AND MEDICAL MARIJUANA

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced today an Attorney General Explanation for a proposed constitutional amendment has been filed with the Secretary of State. This explanation will appear on a petition that will be circulated by the sponsor of the constitutional amendment. If the sponsor obtains a sufficient number of signatures by November 2019, as certified by the Secretary of State, the proposed amendment may be placed on the ballot for the November 2020 general election.

The constitutional amendment is entitled “An amendment to the South Dakota Constitution to legalize, regulate, and tax marijuana; and to require the Legislature to pass laws regarding hemp as well as laws ensuring access to marijuana for medical use.”

Under South Dakota law, the Attorney General is responsible for preparing explanations for proposed initiated measures, referred laws, and South Dakota Constitutional Amendments. The Attorney General Explanation is not a statement either for or against the proposed amendment.

