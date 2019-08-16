Attorney General Explanation released for proposed constitutional amendment to leglaize marijuana and pass laws regarding hemp and medical marijuana

ATTORNEY GENERAL EXPLANATION RELEASED FOR PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT TO LEGALIZE MARIJUANA AND PASS LAWS REGARDING HEMP AND MEDICAL MARIJUANA
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced today an Attorney General Explanation for a proposed constitutional amendment has been filed with the Secretary of State. This explanation will appear on a petition that will be circulated by the sponsor of the constitutional amendment. If the sponsor obtains a sufficient number of signatures by November 2019, as certified by the Secretary of State, the proposed amendment may be placed on the ballot for the November 2020 general election.
The constitutional amendment is entitled “An amendment to the South Dakota Constitution to legalize, regulate, and tax marijuana; and to require the Legislature to pass laws regarding hemp as well as laws ensuring access to marijuana for medical use.”
Under South Dakota law, the Attorney General is responsible for preparing explanations for proposed initiated measures, referred laws, and South Dakota Constitutional Amendments. The Attorney General Explanation is not a statement either for or against the proposed amendment.
Marijuana > video lottery.
keep dreaming…we have a small % of potheads in this state…lets keep it that way
What is wrong with Brendan Johnson supporting pot?
A lot of smart young people have seen the light.
Amending the constitution to it a drug in it…are you freaking kidding me???
These potheads are out of control
Don’t sign any petitions!
“A lot of smart young people have seen the light.”
You nailed it. The tide has turned. The end of the story is already written. Marijuana prohibition is in its death throes; it’s only a matter of time now. No state that has legalized will ever go back. Slowly but absolutely surely every state will figure this out.
Yes, smart young people have seen the light. Problem is, in South Dakota, there are too many dumb old people who haven’t.
The young people smoking pot are smart and the old people who have not smoke pot are stupid—- what a great campaign slogan
No state has ever turned back? Their state budgets have taken a hit and legalization has been a drain on them outpacing the tax revenue. The citizens of Pueblo County Colorado is at least one county that tried to repeal legalization including first responders and the medical community but were heavily outspent by the Drug Policy Alliance funded by billionaires like George Soros looking to cash in.
Fiscally there is no way the State of South Dakota can afford to legalize recreational marijuana sold as medical as in these measures nor recreational MJ. Taxes would go up even higher or cuts in services would be made so a very small minority could get legally stoned and an even smaller minority would make money and it’s all about the money in this addiction for profit scheme.