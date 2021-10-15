BFM Commissioner Liza Clark to Step Down at End of Year

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Liza Clark, Governor Noem’s Chief of Finance and Commissioner of the South Dakota Bureau of Finance and Management (BFM), announced her resignation, effective at the end of the year.

“I admire Liza’s hard work, tenacity, and long dedication to keeping South Dakota’s fiscal house in order,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Over her time as BFM Commissioner, she helped provide funding for crucial projects across the state while growing our budget reserves by 92%. She is a tremendous steward of taxpayer dollars, and we’ll miss having her on the team.”

Liza has served as BFM Commissioner since December 2016, spanning both the Noem and the Daugaard administrations. Her sixteen years of service to the state include more than two years as a policy advisor for Governor Daugaard, six years as Chief Budget Analyst at BFM, one year as Senior Budget Analyst at BFM, and two years as a Budget Analyst at BFM.

“I’m honored that Governor Noem asked me to serve on her executive team and lead BFM for the last three years. Due to all the challenges we’ve encountered, nothing about the budget has been normal, but South Dakota is in a phenomenal financial situation as a result of our approach,” said Liza Clark, BFM Commissioner. “My kids are only going to be little for so long, and I’m looking forward to striking a better work-life balance. The team at BFM is second to none, and it’s been such a privilege to work with them over the past 16 years. I’m comfortable moving on because I know the state is in great hands.”

A South Dakota native, Liza graduated from Miller High School and holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from Northern State University and a master’s of business administration from the University of South Dakota.

Liza and her husband Zach, a small business owner, live in Ft. Pierre with their two daughters. Liza enjoys spending time with her family, playing a variety of sports, and having fun on the Missouri River.

