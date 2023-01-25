WHOA! I don’t know if this has ever happened in my 35 years of interacting with the legislature, but it looks like the awful State Senator Julie Frye Mueller has been stripped of her committees!
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) has been stripped of her two committee assignments because of an interaction she had with an LRC staffer earlier today. pic.twitter.com/evJoi5cJ8L
— Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) January 25, 2023
I’m sure that was just Julie being Julie. But we’re going to hear more about this!
9 thoughts on “Breaking: Senator Julie Frye Mueller stripped of Committee Assignments for interaction with LRC staffer”
Oh boy!
If politics was a big pile of dog dookie, corruption, nepotism, and self-serving legislation (and their respective cash flows) would be the smell, and the ideas of South Dakota America-first patriots are the poop bag.
You can get rid of the poop bag, but you might want to check your shoes more often before you come into the house.
“You can get rid of the poop bag”
We don’t know what she did yet, so calling her a poop bag might be premature.
Are the Wackadoodles tired of winning yet?
Over 40 years here and I have never seen anything like this. Her behavior is bizarre.
Just lovely.
I know of multiple young people who were creeped out/harassed by her. She’s lucky she’s not in jail.
When will the republican’s catch a break? These Dems are destroying our state!
I can’t believe she’s a democrat; got to be republican.
WOW! This managed to spike my traffic through the roof. LOL.