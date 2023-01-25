Breaking: Senator Julie Frye Mueller stripped of Committee Assignments for interaction with LRC staffer

WHOA! I don’t know if this has ever happened in my 35 years of interacting with the legislature, but it looks like the awful State Senator Julie Frye Mueller has been stripped of her committees!

Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) has been stripped of her two committee assignments because of an interaction she had with an LRC staffer earlier today. pic.twitter.com/evJoi5cJ8L — Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) January 25, 2023

I’m sure that was just Julie being Julie. But we’re going to hear more about this!