Breaking: Senator Julie Frye Mueller stripped of Committee Assignments for interaction with LRC staffer

@SoDakCampaigns

WHOA!  I don’t know if this has ever happened in my 35 years of interacting with the legislature, but it looks like the awful State Senator Julie Frye Mueller has been stripped of her committees!

I’m sure that was just Julie being Julie. But we’re going to hear more about this!

9 thoughts on “Breaking: Senator Julie Frye Mueller stripped of Committee Assignments for interaction with LRC staffer”

  1. Oh boy!

    If politics was a big pile of dog dookie, corruption, nepotism, and self-serving legislation (and their respective cash flows) would be the smell, and the ideas of South Dakota America-first patriots are the poop bag.

    You can get rid of the poop bag, but you might want to check your shoes more often before you come into the house.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *